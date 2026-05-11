The Laundry List of CEOs Heading for China on Trump’s Xi Trip

President Trump is taking some CEOs with him to China. President Trump wants to walk away with America First deals. Hopefully, that doesn’t mean trusting China too much. His plan is to leave with great deals for America.

Trump and Musk are together again on this trip.

According to The New York Times, the delegation reportedly includes the heads of these massive companies: Tim Cook (Apple), Stephen Schwarzman (Blackstone), Larry Fink (BlackRock), Kelly Ortberg (Boeing), Brian Sikes (Cargill), Jane Fraser (Citi), Jim Anderson (Coherent), Larry Culp (Aerospace), David Solomon (Goldman Sachs), Jacob Thaysen (Illumina), Michael Miebach (Mastercard), Sanjay Mehrotra (Micron), Dina Powell McCormick (Meta), Cristiano Amon (Qualcomm), Ryan McInerney (Visa), and Elon Musk (Tesla).

As reported by RSBN, President Trump’s visit to China is likely to center largely on trade relations between the two nations in a post-tariff landscape, with additional focus on the war with Iran, the expansion of artificial intelligence, and, potentially, discussions about the fentanyl and opioids still flowing into the U.S. from China.

This is the first meeting between President Trump and President Xi Jinping since 2025 in Busan, South Korea. It is also the first time the two leaders will meet since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down President Trump’s authority (under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act) to impose high tariffs on China.