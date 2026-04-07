Victor Davis Hanson: “We…Have to Redefine Our Relationship with NATO”

In an appearance on Fox News, Victor Davis Hanson said the US has to rethink its relationship with NATO. He said that the Iran situation exposed problems that already existed. “We need to clarify what NATO is basically saying.”

He went through a series of military events where the US helped them when it wasn’t our war.

In the case of Spain, the UK, Italy, and France, they were almost siding with Iran. He named the Falklands, Chad, Kosovo, Gaddafi, the Arab Spring, and Ukraine. They weren’t our wars.

Now we have Iran, with long-range missiles and enough uranium for eleven bombs, and they don’t want to help.

“We are going to have to redefine our relationship with NATO or start looking at individual NATO allies and bilateral relations,” Hanson said, “and I think it’s reflective of deeper, much deeper problems, whether it’s their open borders or their large unassimilated Islamic populations, their coercion of free speech, their infertility and demography, that’s about 1.3 replacement. They don’t have fossil fuels. They don’t believe in it, and they’ve created this self-imposed, I guess you would call a suicidal weakness. It’s sad because we all love Europe. They’re not the European power they should be. They’re not at all.”

Watch:

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will meet with President Donald Trump this week. He knows NATO doesn’t exist without the United States.

“If anyone thinks here that the European Union or Europe can defend itself without the US, Keep on dreaming! You can’t! We can’t!”

“Europe — if you REALLY want to go it alone, and those of you who are planning for that, forget that you can ever get there with 5% [GDP for defense spending]. It will be 10%! You have to build up your own nuclear capability!”

“That costs billions and billions of euros. You will lose them. In that scenario, you would lose the ultimate guarantor of our freedom, which is the U.S. nuclear umbrella. So, hey, good luck!”