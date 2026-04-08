Two-Week Ceasefire, The Strait is Open

The following are the statements from President Donald Trump and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi. Iran offered a 10-point plan that President Trump believes provides a workable basis for peace. They agreed to a two-week ceasefire.
“Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the agreement to be finalized and consummated. On behalf of the United States of America, as president, and also representing the countries of the Middle East, it is an honor to have this long-term problem close to resolution.”
This is a relief.