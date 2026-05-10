Virginia Democrats Consider Firing the State Supreme Court

Hakeem Jeffries appears ready to do anything to restore the 10-1 map approved illegally by an unconstitutional referendum.

He issued this statement to the press after the Virginia Supreme Court overturned the vote:

“Over three million Virginia citizens cast their votes in a free and fair election, yet the State Supreme Court has chosen to invalidate their voice, disenfranchise them, and violate their due process rights. The decision to overturn an entire election is an unprecedented and undemocratic action that cannot stand.

MAGA Republicans have adopted voter suppression as a strategy, as also evidenced by far-right extremists on the Supreme Court gutting the Voting Rights Act to open the door to a Jim Crow-like attack on Black representation across the American South.

We are exploring all options to overturn this shocking decision. No matter what it takes, House Democrats will win in November so we can help rescue this nation from the extremism being unleashed by Donald Trump and Republicans.

Our fight is not over. We are just getting started.”

Maga nothing. What he did was unconstitutional. The Virginia Supreme Court is not conservative.

Reportedly, Jeffries spent up to $100 million to win what turned out to be a very close election. It was illegal the entire time.

Jeffries knew it was illegal under the state constitution. The Court had no choice but to reject it. Establishment Democrats, including Tim Kaine, warned them that the referendum was unconstitutional.

The Jeffries Democrats are considering options such as appealing to the US Supreme Court, which would never work.

According to Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice News, House Democrats have discussed removing the Virginia Supreme Court to reinstate the 10D-1R House map. They’d do it by having Virginia lower the retirement age and kick out justices, then invalidate the redistricting rule.

There is no lengths they won’t go to, the law be damned. If they don’t win, they won’t take the legal path, they will try to tear it all down. They weren’t always like this. They were a normal political party, but now the hardcore left has taken control.