Virginia Redistricting Map Was Far More Corrupt Than We Knew

I thought the problem with the Virginia redistricting was limited to procedural, but it’s so much worse than that. Democrats formed five congressional districts from Fairfax outward. Fairfax is very far left. It’s a bastion of government union workers. Fairfax put pornographic books in the middle school library, declared Easter Transgender Visibility Day, and wouldn’t even turn a child sex abuser over to ICE. That is representative of Fairfax.

Louise Lucas is responsible, but she likely has her hands full after her offices were raided. Some reports say she is potentially tied to a cannabis dispensary next to her office. They were also raided, and three people were arrested.

It’s not surprising that she would come up with this un-American redistricting plan. Lucas has close ties to Gov. Spanberger. That isn’t surprising either.