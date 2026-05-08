The Secretary of War Releases Video of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena

President Trump said aliens are real. Barack Obama said aliens don’t exist. Supermarket billionaire John Catsimatidis said he was on a commission about aliens, but he cannot repeat what he knows. Rep. Burchett said that Jimmy Carter allegedly cried when he heard the information about these UFOs. Whatever they told him made him cry.

In February, President Trump directed several federal agencies to “begin the process of identifying and releasing government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life.”

The Secretary of War released the first batch of files on May 8 at war.gov/ufo.

Many reputable people swear they have seen these ships. Rep. Paulina Luna said they are dimensional creatures.

NEW: Rep. Tim Burchett says the first drop of UFO files is a “drop in the bucket” compared to the “Holy Crap” moment that is coming. “The 1st drop will be big but in comparison to what is coming they will be a drop in the bucket. I would say “Holy Crap” is coming,” he said. 162… pic.twitter.com/zTpZ2Dii8s — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 8, 2026

On Joe Rogan’s show in February last year, Rep. Luna said that while she was at the Portland Air Base, there was an incursion.

Luna served six years in the Air Force as an airfield management specialist, overseeing airfield safety and efficiency, including coordinating flight operations and frequently communicating with F-16 pilots.

They’re like, ‘Eh, we can’t really talk about it.’ And no one really wanted to address it,” the 36-year-old Florida representative recounted.

After mulling it over, Luna said, she concluded that airspace incursion was likely an unidentified anomalous phenomenon (UAP).

Luna said one of the pilots appeared rattled, given the way he spoke about the incident.

“From what I gathered, he didn’t want to get taken off flight status and was like, ‘I really can’t discuss it,’” she said.

The F-16 pilot, however, did tell her that whatever it was, they couldn’t “really identify it.”

“It essentially outperformed them,” she shared.

Luna further explained that there’s a “crazy” stigma around those who report seeing UAPs, and for members of the armed forces, that could jeopardize their security clearance and reputation.

“What I can tell you is, when you have thousands upon thousands of people from around the planet throughout time that have reported something, to say those people are crazy … that’s a disinformation campaign to get people to shut up about it,” she told Rogan.

Congresswoman Luna posts ‘OPHANIM’ right after Pentagon declassifies eerie 8-POINTED star UFO Ophanim described as multi-eyed ANGELS in Dead Sea Scrolls https://t.co/zsPNo0eKVy pic.twitter.com/h0l006C87H — RT (@RT_com) May 8, 2026

Rep. Tim Burchett said we probably won’t get everything since the president doesn’t get everything.

Burchett mentioned the Nixon-Gleason extraterrestrial story. The following is the Nixon-Gleason story:

Under the cover of night, on February 19, 1973, another U.S. president witnessed extraterrestrials. President Richard Nixon made a secret trip to a top security U.S. Air Force base, as his former boss, President Dwight Eisenhower, did in 1954. Nixon was said to have taken his golfing buddy, comedian Jackie Gleason. According to Gleason’s then-wife, Beverly McKittrick Gleason, Jackie was deeply shaken later that night when he returned home and confessed to their clandestine trip. As established in Smith’s previous work, President Eisenhower’s Close Encounters, this meeting was reminiscent of and perhaps even predicated by similar visits made by the president’s predecessors, as well as others in the American government and entertainment industry. This in-depth book will attempt to separate fact from fiction. These events were carried off without the public learning the hushed facts and data connecting the two different presidential administrations, until now.

Rep. Burchett said that knowing everything would completely disrupt our society and all aspects of life.

NEW: Rep. Tim Burchett says former President Jimmy Carter cried when he was told information about UFOs and aliens. “I don’t think Trump knows. I mean, these people have kept this stuff secret…” “When they told Jimmy Carter, he cried… You can go to the Carter Library and… pic.twitter.com/LQMjZ7dl5v — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 8, 2026

The stories sound like summer camp stories you tell around the fire, along with ghost stories, but who knows. Something is going on.