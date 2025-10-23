Virginia Will Redistrict & Obama Believes in It Now

California plans to redistrict and pick up five seats in California to counter the five seats the GOP picked up in Texas. So far, the redistricting war looks like this:

North Carolina picked up one GOP seat as they redistricted.

Indiana and New Hampshire won’t redistrict to help the GOP keep the House.

Missouri picked up one GOP seat but it will likely be overturned.

However, eventually, the GOP will likely win.

Now Virginia Plans to Redistrict.

Virginia Democrats plan to redistrict.

The move comes less than two weeks before Virginia’s statewide elections, which includes high-profile races for governor and attorney general. A spokesperson for Democrat nominee Abigail Spanberger’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

Republican nominee Winsome Earle-Sears’ campaign slammed the Virginia Democrats’ plans.

“This is what panic looks like,” Earle-Sears campaign spokesperson Peyton Vogel said in a statement. “With just 12 days until Election Day, Abigail Spanberger and her Democrat allies have given up on talking to voters about real ideas and solutions.”

Virginia Democrats control 6 of 11 congressional seats.

Like California, Virginia has a redistricting commission written into the state Constitution, which Democratic lawmakers will need to circumvent to net more seats for their party in Congress.

An amendment to Virginia’s Constitution requires both chambers of the Legislature, where Democrats currently hold narrow majorities, to approve a measure twice, with a general state House election in between. If Democrats are able to push a measure to eliminate the redistricting commission through before next month’s election, they could vote again on a proposed amendment at their next scheduled session in January and send it to the voters, without it ever needing current Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s approval.

Barack Obama Started Redistricting in Earnest

Back in 2016, Eric Holder founded a group called the National Democratic Redistricting Committee (NDRC). The whole purpose of the NDRC was to gain control of the redistricting process in a way that would benefit democrats.

He felt Republicans had an advantage.

Since 2016, Obama and Holder have been behind this group which pushes for fair maps, using lawsuits against states when necessary to challenge maps they didn’t like.

And then President Trump pushed for Texas to redistrict prior to the midterms and all of that went right out the window. Obama and Holder immediately flipped from being the defenders of fair, impartial maps to conspiring with Gavin Newsom on how California could redistrict its own maps.

Barack Obama Comes Out from the Shadows

In late July, Barack Obama spoke with his former attorney general, Eric Holder, about how Democrats should respond to President Donald Trump’s unprecedented mid-decade push to add five favorable U.S. House seats to protect the Republican majority. They had each spent days conflicted about what to do.

Barack Obama justifies why it's okay for Democrats to cheat with redistricting on their schedule but not for Republicans to on theirs.

Both had previously championed nonpartisan redistricting. But they agreed that letting Trump’s effort in Texas go unanswered wasn’t an option. They kept coming back to a plan from California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) that would offset the move with five new Democrat seats. Within days, Holder drafted a statement endorsing the proposal and ran it by the former president, who quickly signed off. It marked a stark shift that, in their view, was a sign of the emergency measures they believed were required.

“We’re doing things that kind of go against what we talked about,” Holder said. But they decided, “we have to preserve our democracy if ultimately we’re going to heal it.”

We aren’t a democracy. We’re a Constitutional Republic but Barack is a communist and prefers democracy.

Obama has come out supporting Prop 50. He said he doesn’t want political gerrymandering but many blue states have already redistricted the GOP out of existence or close to it. Obama hasn’t complained as he plans to gerrymander more out of existence. He is supporting it now.

The winner could be the GOP in the end. The Supreme Court is likely going to put an end to Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act and that is going to result in a dozen or more GOP seats in southern states that, prior to this, haven’t been allowed to redraw their maps in ways that would take seats away from Democrats. If that happens, Obama and Holder will once again be against gerrymandering.

Barack also believed in gerrymandering when he ran for office in Chicago.

“As @GavinNewsom mentioned, a lot of us do not believe that politicians should choose their voters. They believe the voters should choose who’s going to represent them.”

—@BarackObama 10/22/25 (FLASHBACK) Obama’s Gerrymander—President Obama may propelled his political career… pic.twitter.com/T9rYpU53hd — Larry Elder (@larryelder) October 23, 2025

