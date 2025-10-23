Democrats Want to Defund ICE, CBP

Democrat Rep. Jimmy Gomez told CNN News Central that they are going to “take away” the $175 billion in the Big Beautiful Bill that is slated for ICE and CBP to get rid of some of these unvetted invaders Democrats brought into the country.

The interviewer asked him how much immigration enforcement he wanted to see.

Gomez answered, “Well, I think that the national — the federalization of the National Guard, basically, this national police force that Trump’s trying to put all over the country, is unacceptable. One of the things that we want to basically see is an ICE, as well as a Custom[s] and Border Patrol, that respects the rule of law. They’re not respecting the rule of law, as we see. And then, at the same time, we also understand that he create — he passed $175 billion in his one big, beautiful bill, which is basically a slush fund that he’s going to use to build up ICE and CBP across the country. That’s not acceptable. And we’re going to fight back and try to take that money away from him.”

First of all, President Trump has followed the law, and Democrats aren’t. Secondly, the Guard are only there to protect ICE and are not acting as a national police force.

Gomez knows that. They want to keep all the unvetted illegal aliens here. They are the party of illegal aliens, criminals, and radical Islamists.

They won’t follow the Constitution and have activist judges doing their dirty work.

When Democrats get back into office, expect crime worsening, illegals given amnesty, victims treated as criminals, and indictments of people trying to enforce the law.