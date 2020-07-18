‘Virtually all whites are racist!’ Diversity training for government workers!

I wanted to make sure you all heard about the training sessions our white government employees are subjected to in the name of eliminating racism. U.S. Department of the Treasury conducted “anti-racism” training. Basically, they tell white employees that “virtually all” of them “contribute to racism” and that they cannot object if a person of color “responds to their oppression in a way you don’t like.”

A whistleblower sent the information to Christopher Rufo who writes for City Journal.

He listed the training materials in a Twitter thread, calling them “deeply disturbing – and an affront to equality.”

The title of the training is “Difficult Conversations about Race.” It’s aimed at white employees at the Treasury Department, Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and National Credit Union Administration, Rufo tweeted.

The goal of the training, he wrote, is to convert “everyone in the federal government” to “antiracism.”

In the thread, Rufo links to the materials.

Rufo writes, the trainers claim that “virtually all White people contribute to racism” and insist that white employees must “struggle to own their racism” and accept their “unconscious bias, White privilege, and White fragility.”

Who the hay do these people think they are to tell us we are all racist, and what, no one else, just whites? That’s racist.

There’s some subjugation at these sessions.

Next, Rufo continues, the trainers recommend “White managers” create “safe spaces” for “listening sessions,” where black employees can explain “what it means to be Black” and be “seen in their pain.” White employees must not “fill the silence with [their] own thoughts and feelings.”

It’s apparently racist to say something encouraging like we should be color-blind or we’ve made progress since the ‘60s.

The trainers insist that whites hold “fairly consistent narratives about race” that “don’t support the dismantling of racist institutions.” They claim the expressions “we should be more color-blind” and “we’ve made so much progress from the 60s” are in fact racist statements.

Employees are then asked to think obsessively about race throughout their daily lives: What is the racial mix of your ten closest friends? What percentage of the day are you able to be with people of your own race? How much of your day are you speaking about racism?

It’s very one-sided.

The trainers tell white employees they must “provide unconditional solidarity” for people of color. Whites “don’t get to decide when someone is being too emotional, too rash, [or] too mean” and cannot protest if a POC “responds to their oppression in a way [they] don’t like.”

What if a white employee disagrees? They will be told that “white silence has been one of the most powerful detractors from real progress in social justice” and that whites must “sit in the discomfort” of their own internalized racism and white supremacy.

During the training session, white employees are warned that “this is not the place to get [their] feelings validated.” The trainers tell them that people of color are not “obligated to like you, thank you, feel sorry for you, or forgive you.”

The real joke of all this? The training was developed and is being taught by a white man who has made millions of dollars selling his training to the federal government.

So who is teaching the course? This man, Howard J. Ross, who has billed the federal government $5 million for diversity trainings over the past 15 years on topics including “white supremacy,” “white privilege,” and “white fragility.

What a fraud. How many soup kitchens could we have stocked with this money.

Rufo also provided a link to all the documents he received.