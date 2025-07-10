Von der Leyen Survives to Continue on the Current Path

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen easily survived a vote of no confidence on Thursday. An overwhelming number of European Union lawmakers rejected a censure motion against her; 553 voters, 360 against, 175 yes, and 18 abstentions.

Giorgia Meloni supported von der Leyen.

The motion contained a mix of allegations against von der Leyen, including text messaging privately with the chief executive of vaccine maker Pfizer during the COVID-19 pandemic, misuse of EU funds and interference in elections in Germany and Romania.

The path the European member nations are on will continue.

Christine Anderson of the AfD party criticized “the debate format on the motion of censure against Ursula von der Leyen in plenary. A real debate was refused – instead, only a slimmed-down format that prevents open criticism.

Anderson continued. “In her unconfident and erratic defense speech, von der Leyen appeared nervous and shaken. The applause from the Commission: sparse. The hoped-for standing ovation turned into a complete disaster.

“While von der Leyen staggers, the Parliament is not allowed to speak freely,” the AfD representative said.

Anderson is definitely not a fan:

“You are corrupt to the last fibre of your being.” EPIC: German MEP Christine Anderson savagely lambasts Ursula von der Leyen to her face—describing her as “the wrecking ball that mercilessly tears down everything that has made the European peoples strong”. pic.twitter.com/qHBQmNwhX0 — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) May 1, 2025

Here is the critique on von der Leyen.

Ursula von der Leyen is destroying Europe. She’s replacing our people through mass migration, ruining our economy with climate insanity and spending billions of our tax euros on foreign wars and hostile regimes. And the main problem is: because we never voted for her in the… pic.twitter.com/gLvuMTrPV4 — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) March 18, 2025

Here is one of her top hits: Pre-Censorship of things the EU doesn’t like.

Unelected EU Commission head, Ursula von der Leyen, calls for the EU population to be “vaccinated” against “disinformation”. It is basically censorship. She wants Europeans to only get one version of events, the version that she and her fellow bureaucrats determine to be valid.… pic.twitter.com/vnDHX0ckcT — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) June 15, 2024

The EU is using spyware now:

EU Governments Using Pegasus Spyware to Target Activists, Journalists & Even MEPs Shocking revelations from journalist Jimmy Dore & German MEP Christine Anderson expose how EU governments—including Germany—have weaponized Pegasus spyware to surveil critics, activists, &… pic.twitter.com/s8sJyoDQxf — Camus (@newstart_2024) July 10, 2025

Here is another top hit:

“If you’re polluting, you must pay a price.” Speaking at the United Nations’ COP28 climate summit, unelected head of the EU, Ursula von der Leyen, propagates the lie that CO2 is a pollutant, serving as the control knob for global temperatures. “If we want to keep global warming… pic.twitter.com/wLNziKPeo4 — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) December 7, 2023

She oversees mass migration:

Allegedly, she wants war with Russia.