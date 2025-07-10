Von der Leyen Survives to Continue on the Current Path

M Dowling
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen easily survived a vote of no confidence on Thursday. An overwhelming number of European Union lawmakers rejected a censure motion against her; 553 voters, 360 against, 175 yes, and 18 abstentions.

Giorgia Meloni supported von der Leyen.

The motion contained a mix of allegations against von der Leyen, including text messaging privately with the chief executive of vaccine maker Pfizer during the COVID-19 pandemic, misuse of EU funds and interference in elections in Germany and Romania.

The path the European member nations are on will continue.

Christine Anderson of the AfD party criticized “the debate format on the motion of censure against Ursula von der Leyen in plenary. A real debate was refused – instead, only a slimmed-down format that prevents open criticism.

Anderson continued. “In her unconfident and erratic defense speech, von der Leyen appeared nervous and shaken. The applause from the Commission: sparse. The hoped-for standing ovation turned into a complete disaster.

“While von der Leyen staggers, the Parliament is not allowed to speak freely,” the AfD representative said.

Anderson is definitely not a fan:

Here is the critique on von der Leyen.

Here is one of her top hits: Pre-Censorship of things the EU doesn’t like.

The EU is using spyware now:

Here is another top hit:

She oversees mass migration:

Allegedly, she wants war with Russia.

