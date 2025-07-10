Biden’s Doctor Is Trying to Hide from His Joe Diagnosis

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Joe Biden’s White House doctor, was deposed Wednesday before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. This is in connection to a congressional investigation into the cover-up of Biden’s mental infirmities. Dr. O’Connor vouched for his fitness.

In an X post after the hearing, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said Biden’s longtime personal physician refused to answer two crucial questions:

Were you ever told to lie about the president’s health?

Was President Biden unfit to execute his duties?

After that he took the Fifth fourteen times in a breathtaking 20 minutes.

Previous to his testimony yesterday, he stonewalled for weeks.

I was the former physician to three presidents. Here’s the real story about Dr. Kevin O’Connor’s disgraceful appearance before Congress. pic.twitter.com/j4DMZaxfUh — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) July 10, 2025

More White House staff are ordered to testify, and they have whistleblowers.

Dr. O’Connor can’t defend his claims that Biden was fit to serve as president.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor was President Biden’s physician. For years, he gaslit the American people regarding Biden's health. Today, he was called into @GOPoversight for a closed door deposition and he PLEADED THE 5TH. The reason? He knows his role in this cover-up was indefensible. https://t.co/j4nHKvd0d4 pic.twitter.com/MZoqz8CMxB — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) July 9, 2025

Dr. O’Connor is really in trouble. He was in business with Joe Biden’s seemingly corrupt dealings.