Biden’s Doctor Is Trying to Hide from His Joe Diagnosis

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Joe Biden’s White House doctor, was deposed Wednesday before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. This is in connection to a congressional investigation into the cover-up of Biden’s mental infirmities. Dr. O’Connor vouched for his fitness.

In an X post after the hearing, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said Biden’s longtime personal physician refused to answer two crucial questions:

Were you ever told to lie about the president’s health?

Was President Biden unfit to execute his duties?

After that he took the Fifth fourteen times in a breathtaking 20 minutes.

Previous to his testimony yesterday, he stonewalled for weeks.

More White House staff are ordered to testify, and they have whistleblowers.

Dr. O’Connor can’t defend his claims that Biden was fit to serve as president.

Dr. O’Connor is really in trouble. He was in business with Joe Biden’s seemingly corrupt dealings.

