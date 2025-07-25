Vulgar, Unfunny Colbert Outdoes Himself with Repulsive “Jokes”

When Colbert isn’t trashing the network that pays him millions of dollars to be unfunny, he’s spewing bad jokes and saying disgusting things about President Trump.

The raucous laughter and applause to his jokes is not believable. Can they get that many lunatics to laugh at his routine?

After suffering through his swamp crotch jokes and his weird facial expressions in the clip below, I got to hear his anti-administration ‘jokes.’

Colbert said Attorney General Pam Bondi told the president his name was in the Epstein files. “but he said he hardly knew the guy!”

Acknowledging there were hundreds of names mentioned, he then said,

“Of course, names like Donald Trump, Donald John Trump, Donald J. Trump, Donny Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Father, Big Daddy, Big Daddy Bronzer, aka the Donald and a mystery man known only as micropenis DJT.”

Really? Micropenis DJT? That’s the best he can do. His jokes are vulgar, and his presentation is nasty.

The jokes got worse and it was nothing more than a hatefest.

The audience laughed, applauded, whistled. If they aren’t crazy, are they employees of the network?

I don’t understand how anyone could find this guy funny. At least the other late night comedians can be funny.