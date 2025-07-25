This Is How Hitler Happens

The things I saw beggar, description, visual evidence, and the verbal testimony of starvation, cruelty and bestiality were so overpowering. I made the visit deliberately, in order to be in a position to give first-hand evidence of these things, if ever, in the future, it develops a tenancy to charge these allegations to propaganda. ~ Dwight D. Eisenhower

The conversation in the clip below is unbelievable. The host, Myron Gaines, aka Amrou Fudl, grew up Muslim, and he says he’s not religious. His parents emigrated from the Sudan. He thinks the Holocaust is something to laugh about. He is a podcaster who was kicked off TikTok for misogynistic comments.

His question was, “What do you have to say about Hitler?” He thought the conversation that ensued was funny.

A young woman answered the question by saying the following. “What if the Jewish did something to the Germans that made them act a certain way, but nobody wants to talk about it.” Like the Jews don’t want to take accountability.”

Panel:

“Oh, Yes, Okay.”

“I’m with you on that one.”

“Selfish.”

“Okay.”

The young woman: “That’s why. That’s why. Like, they was up to something so the Germans wanted to take them out. There had to be something. Like the Germans wanted to take them out, all of them out. …They started it.”

They have to take accountability for being slaughtered? Men, women, children, infants, young girls and boys, in the cruelest ways? Some became guinea pigs for monsters like Josef Mengele. I knew someone who was a Mengele victim as a little girl, and she never recovered emotionally. A beautiful woman with a kind soul who suffered every day for the rest of her life.

There was something. Their success and Hitler making them the common enemy, his scapegoat, was the something.

Hitler was trying to “save the world,” says the host.

“He had the plan but it was too gruesome,” says the young woman.

Listen to this and tell me WTF is going on? https://t.co/Lh926E6Wwx — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) July 24, 2025

The Nazis were psychopaths and sociopaths. We’re raising some now.

Myron is an idiot: