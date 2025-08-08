Wanted: Narco-Terrorist Nicolás Maduro

The message sent is the US won’t tolerate narco-terrorists undermining global security. Maduro’s regime fuels chaos through drug trafficking, arms deals with FARC, and rigged elections.

Maduro is a criminal and the US wants him.

Attorney General’s Message

“Today, the Department of Justice and State Department are announcing a historic $50 million reward for information leading to the arrest of Nicolás Maduro.

“Maduro uses foreign terrorist organizations like TDA, Sinaloa and Cartel of the Sun to bring deadly drugs and violence into our country. To date, the DEA has seized 30 tons of cocaine linked to Maduro and his associates with nearly seven tons linked to Maduro himself, which represents a primary source of income for the deadly cartels based in Venezuela and Mexico.

“Cocaine is often laced with fentanyl, resulting in the loss and destruction of countless American lives. The DOJ has seized over $700 million of Maduro linked assets, including two private jets, nine vehicles and more. Yet, Maduro’s Reign of Terror continues.

“He is one of the largest narco traffickers in the world and a threat to our national security. Therefore, we doubled his reward to $50 million under President Trump’s leadership, Maduro will not escape justice, and he will be held accountable for his despicable crimes. If you have any information to bring this criminal to justice, call 1-202-307-4228, or go online.

Maduro has also sent many of his gangsters here when conscienceless Democrats opened the border.