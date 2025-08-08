Tom Homan to Pam Bondi: Stop Politicians Interfering with ICE

Border Czar Tom Homan wants Pam Bondi to step up arrests and prosecution of politicians who interfere with ICE. He has now stated it publicly.
He wants things to move against representative LaMonica, but it’s more than that.
One or two examples won’t work as various blue state leaders corrupt the process of arresting illegal aliens. They don’t care if they’re criminals or have terrorist backgrounds. They want to keep them here. They’re very brazen and something needs to be done and it has to be done by Pam Bondi.
“I think it’s IMPEDIMENT, I think it’s INTERFERENCE!”
“We already have a RECORD NUMBER of prosecutions for 18 USC1.11 which is impediment, interference, and assault.”
“We GOTTA keep prosecuting these people and send a STRONG MESSAGE!”
“ZERO TOLERANCE”
There is a long list of things Bondi is not doing for the rest of Trump’s staff. Many times, these people go public with their requests, because, Bondi ignores them. An early indication of this was Luna’s outrage over the treatment she received from Bondi, who ignored her. Luna did not need to be diplomatic, since she is in a… Read more »
Trump has made some great picks for his administration. However, Bondi was a big, big mistake.
Patel and Bogino are a close second and third.
The trouble is that Trump loathes admitting fault, so unless those three make a severely egregious error, he’s going to leave them in place.
Big mistake.
A bigger trouble is that the corrupt establishment will not allow anyone better to get into those jobs.