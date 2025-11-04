WaPo Admits Democrat Jay Jones Lacks Human Decency

A mostly far-left Washington Post had an interesting article where they actually got one paragraph right. Virginia’s incumbent running against Democrat Jay Jones, Jason Miyares, xeeted it out. It referenced his opponent’s wishful thinking about seeing the children of one of his opponent’s killed, dying in their mother’s arms. Jones knew the small children. Jones also thought a few police should die so they stop killing, though he denied the latter since he hadn’t put that in writing.

In an article with twelve long paragraphs, this was the 12th:

The most suspenseful race in Virginia on Tuesday is for attorney general. Republican Jason Miyares is seeking reelection against former Democratic delegate Jay Jones. The revelation of deranged text messages in which he mused about violence against children, among other things, has cast doubt on Jones’s temperament to be the state’s chief law enforcement officer. If Jones rides Spanberger’s coattails to victory, it would be a sad reflection of a discomfiting willingness among voters to prioritize partisanship over human decency.

Ah, it has “cast doubt” for the Post. If a Republican had said such things, would s/he be treated so gently in the last paragraph of their long article? The last line was honest but how many will read it?