Hakeem Accuses Admin of Running a Pedo Racket After They Ran One for 4 Years

Minority Leader, desperate minority leader, Hakeem Jeffries now claims the Trump administration and Speaker Mike Johnson are running a pedophile protection racket.

As usual, Hakeem Jeffries is making up stuff without presenting evidence. That is because he doesn’t have any. The truth is that the Democrat administration, including Jeffries, let millions of unvetted people into the country and many trafficked women and children. Cartels traffic women and children to exploit them for sex and labor. We all knew it yet no one stopped it.

We still have close to 300,000 missing children. No one has found them yet. Biden’s HHS lost them. The Biden administration tried to blame it on other departments, but it was HHS. So far, the current administration only found somewhere between 28,000 and 40,000, depending on the news reports you read.

Hakeem is mindlessly blathering about the Epstein files as the basis for the attack. Those files are being released regularly. Democrats have nothing else and hope to re-ignite the angst over Epstein.

Surely you must have some evidence before saying something so salacious Hakeem??? https://t.co/zJl0LRvfgI — Carl Higbie (@CarlHigbie) November 4, 2025

We knew cartels were raping women and children as they brought them to the border. When the Biden administration found out that children weren’t being brought in by family members, they cut out the DNA testing.

Even worse, El Diablo’s monster cartel was kidnapping pregnant women, performing caesarians on them, selling their organs and selling the babies.