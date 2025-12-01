War With Venezuela Appears Imminent

Venezuelan President Maduro was told to resign and leave with his family. He was assured safe passage. Maduro responded by demanding he maintain control of the armed forces in exchange for a free election. He also demanded amnesty for any and all crimes he has committed.

Those demands were rejected and Maduro refused to resign.

The air space over Venezuela was then completely closed and the word in D.C. is that war is imminent.

Lt. Col. MacGregor said Trump is surrounded by globalists and warmongers and is being lied to about Maduro. However, MacGregor has been wrong most of the time. We were posting him until we realized he never got Russia-Ukraine right. He told Tucker the power lies with Israel. He seems to think Israel runs the US. Crackpot Trump-hater Judge Napolitano said a war with Venezuela will cost Trump his presidency.

We really need to concentrate on the war within, not other people’s war or regime change. President Trump sees this as protecting US interests by protecting our hemisphere. He doesn’t see Venezuela as a nation, but rather as a cartel, a narco-terrorist entity.

This is the return of the Monroe Doctrine.

Stephen Miller said drug cartels run Venezuela.

KNOW THIS if you don’t already regarding Venezuela and the events that are unfolding. @StephenM: “IT IS A DRUG CARTEL THAT IS RUNNING VENEZUELA. It is not a government. It is a Narco-Trafficking Organization.”

pic.twitter.com/KbqTDav5PX — NanLee Marie Carissimi (@NanLee1124) November 30, 2025

This is Ronny Jackson’s view.

Nicolás Maduro is an illegitimate President and a CROOK! The United States will no longer tolerate being taken advantage of by Venezuela! There will be MASSIVE CONSEQUENCES for emptying his prisons into our country! pic.twitter.com/PCxWl1gtZs — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) October 18, 2025

Honduras breaks with Venezuela.

Salvador Nasralla, virtual presidente hondureño: “Apenas tome posesión romperé relaciones con Venezuela. Honduras no se alineará con regímenes ilegítimos… no reconocemos a Nicolás Maduro, Edmundo González ganó las elecciones…”

pic.twitter.com/EKghVu8TZd — VVperiodistas (@VVperiodistas_) December 1, 2025

Maria Salazar believes it’s about the oil. Others believe it is about the Chinese and Russian influence in Venezuela. Democrats just want to destroy the right by any means necessary.