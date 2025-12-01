NJ Governor Wants to Stop Paying Federal Taxes to Fight Trump

The Insurrection Grows

New Jersey Governor-Elect Mikie Sherill isn’t going to let the Constitution or reality get in her way. At least not when it comes to taxes, rate hikes, whatever she thinks the voters want. It sounds like a winning soundbite for Evita Perone.

According to Politico, NJ Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill is floating the possibility that the state withholds federal tax dollars. It will be to protest of the Trump administration.

The comments from Sherrill were made on comedian Jon Stewart’s podcast. It underscores how she’s trying to find ways to push back against President Donald Trump’s agenda. Legalities are just something to circumvent. Sherrill won New Jersey’s closely watched gubernatorial race earlier this month in a blowout. The results were widely viewed as a referendum on Trump.

Sherrill told Stewart that she thinks about withholding federal tax dollars “all the time.” She said that it’s a “great idea.”

“If they’re not gonna run the programs, then what are we paying them for?” she said. “It’s like, you know, you’re paying us for a service and they’re not delivering. So let’s stop paying for it.”

Politico reported that California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s playbook. In June, Newsom similarly floated having California stop paying federal taxes. It never came to be because individuals and businesses pay taxes to the federal government, not states, reports Politico that the proposal would be difficult, especially since individuals and businesses pay taxes to the federal government, not states.

She thinks she’s going to freeze energy rates for a year as an emergency. She will be sued and there is no long-term situation packed into her method.

Sherill won with a hate Trump campaign.

Stewart rambled on about Epstein Files when Biden had four years to release them and didn’t. Obama had eight years and didn’t. It truly is a hoax and these three are not serious people. They are insulting our intelligence.