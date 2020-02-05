Watch President Avoid Sharing Hands with Nancy Pelosi

By
M. Dowling
-
0

President Trump and Speaker Pelosi haven’t spoken since mid-October when he called her a third-grade politician and she said all roads under Trump lead to Putin.

Pelosi is trying to unseat the President.

Watch:

Here’s another shot:

And another:

When the Speaker introduced the President, chants of “four more years,” broke out. His poll numbers hit 49% according to Gallup. This happened during an impeachment/removal trial.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply