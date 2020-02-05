Watch President Not Shake Hands with Nancy Pelosi

President Trump and Speaker Pelosi haven’t spoken since mid-October when he called her a third-grade politician and she said all roads under Trump lead to Putin.
Pelosi is trying to unseat the President. When he entered the Chamber, she did not use the customary salutation that it was her high honor.
Pelosi broke congressional tradition and introduced him as only “the President of the United States” during the State of the Union address.
Previous House Speakers have said it is their “high privilege and distinct honor” of presenting the president.
When he handed out the copies of the speech, he ignored her outstretched hand or he didn’t see it. He didn’t shake. hands with Vice President Pence either.
Watch as he doesn’t shake her hand:
I added the Black Eyed Peas to Trump's entrance and it makes is 10x better and syncs perfectly all the way to the end when he straight up denies Nancy Pelosi's handshake:
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 5, 2020
Here’s another shot:
Trump declined to shake House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's hand when he took to the podium for tonight's #SOTU address.
— POLITICO (@politico) February 5, 2020
And another:
President Trump appears to ignore Speaker Nancy Pelosi's outstretched hand for a handshake. #SOTU #StateoftheUnion
— The Hill (@thehill) February 5, 2020
When the Speaker introduced the President, chants of “four more years,” broke out. His poll numbers hit 49% according to Gallup. This happened during an impeachment/removal trial.
Chants of "FOUR MORE YEARS!" break out after Nancy Pelosi introduces @realDonaldTrump.
— The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) February 5, 2020
‘Four More Years’ sounds such a wonderful call, especially when it comes from the democrats, Love it.
Good….glad he did that after the old whore tore up the speech…the old daughter of a mafia dad.
I’ve watched if a few times and I’m not certain he deliberately declined to shake her hand. At first I was sure, but watching it again he “may” have turned his head and not noticed she outstretched her hand. He did turn away rather quickly.
It was obvious the President hit the ignore button on Pelosi. She doesn’t deserve to be recognized. One the most ill-bred, incoherent, incompetent, indolent, intolerant, and ignorant individuals to be in the position she holds. A national disgrace and embarrassment who belongs in a contamination disposal unit marked toxic waste.