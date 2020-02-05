The SOTU Attendees and Who Won’t Be There

The President’s State of the Union will include some references to the “rising force of socialism” in the Democratic Party. However, it will mostly be an optimistic speech. You can read more about the speech at The Washington Examiner.

Earlier, we noted that Rush Limbaugh was invited and will attend the State of the Union address. Mr. Limbaugh learned on January 20th that he has advanced lung cancer and will begin treatment.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi will attend the State of the Union wearing white, along with some of her comrades. It’s some kind of girl power display. It’s also meant to honor the suffragettes. Are Women in danger of losing the vote?

It’s also to protest the PResident.

No one cares, Nancy.

Chief Justice John Roberts, who has been presiding over Trump’s impeachment trial, is set to be at the State of the Union, joined by Justice Elena Kagan and both of Trump’s appointees, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, Fox News reported.

Some Justices like Justices Ginsburg and Thomas, never show.

THE BOYCOTTERS

The dividers:

Several Dems are boycotting POTUS’ #StateOfTheUnion address. While I didn’t agree w/Obama on many of his policies, I never boycotted his speech. That idea was a nonstarter. I also didn’t try to impeach him either. Boycotting tonight doesn’t unify or strengthen our republic. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) February 4, 2020

Actually, we see it as good news. Who wants them there? Here are the Democrat boycotters so far: Reps. Al Green (Texas), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Ayanna Pressley (Mass.), Maxine Waters (Calif.), Bennie Thompson (Miss.), Bobby Rush (Ill.), Steve Cohen (Tenn.), Earl Blumenauer (Ore.), Hank Johnson (Ga.) and Frederica Wilson (Fla.), John Lewis (GA), Pramila Jayapal (WA), Barbara Lee (CA), Jan Schakowsky (Ill), Albio Sires (NJ), Gregory Meeks (NY), Danny Davis (Ill.)

RINO Republican Rep. Bob Barr (GA) will not attend since the President is in the midst of a trial. He thinks it’s improper.

GUESTS OF THE PRESIDENT

In a press release on Tuesday, the White House published a list of eleven individuals who will attend the State of the Union Address as President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s special guests.

“From brave military families to hardworking local leaders, this year’s guests come from many walks of life. Each one represents the very best of America and people the world over,” the White House stated.

The president’s address is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. EST. The special guests are:

Stephanie and Janiyah Davis from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Kelli and Gage Hake from Stillwater, Oklahoma

Jody Jones from Farmersville, California

Paul Morrow from Montgomery, Alabama

Deputy Chief Raul Ortiz from Del Rio, Texas

Tony Rankins from Cincinnati, Ohio

Robin and Ellie Schneider from Kansas City, Missouri

Ivan Simonovis from Caracas, Venezuela

On the White House Twitter account, video introductions have been posted of some of President Trump’s guests:

Janiyah Davis is a 4th-grade student who loves art and math, but for too long she has been assigned to low-performing schools. Pennsylvania’s governor recently vetoed school choice legislation, and Janiyah remains one of 50,000 students on a waitlist for tax credit scholarships.

Kelli Hake was at home with her 1-year-old son, Gage, when she learned that her husband, Army Staff Sergeant Christopher Hake, had been killed while serving his second tour of duty in Iraq.

Gage Hake’s father, Staff Sergeant Christopher Hake, was killed when his fighting vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb supplied by Iranian terrorist leader Qasem Soleimani.

Jody Jones’ brother, Rocky, was shot and killed by an illegal immigrant. The criminal alien had been deported twice. In December 2018, he was arrested for the 6th time but released due to California’s sanctuary state policy. Days later, he killed Rocky and injured several others.

Paul Morrow is a United States Army veteran who started a successful contracting business. Today he’s building a new concrete plant in an Opportunity Zone in Montgomery, Alabama. This new plant will help support several brand new F-35 jets that are stationed in the region.

Former Venezuelan police chief, Ivan Simonovis was imprisoned for nearly 15 years by the Chavez and Maduro regimes.

Raul Ortiz is a border chief.

Army veteran Tony Rankins, said, “I was empowered to rise from being homeless and facing addictions to the greatness that awaits every man for a higher purpose in our great country.”

Ellie Schneider was born at 21 weeks and 6 days. She survived.