We Can’t Sell Our Debt

I haven’t read the Big Beautiful Bill (BBB) so I am at a disadvantage. However, I do know the US debt is existential and I don’t understand why we can’t go back to pre-pandemic spending and keep the tax cuts.

Elon Musk said the BBB is filled with pork, but I don’t know that for certain.

We now find that we don’t have any buyers for our debt.

The US looks like it is in the death spiral. Can any economic whizzes help me here?

BREAKING : United States Treasury U.S. Treasury just bought back $10 Billion of its own debt, the largest Treasury buyback in history pic.twitter.com/u17kpih0OO — Barchart (@Barchart) June 6, 2025

Here is our biggest problem:

When @elonmusk and @VivekGRamaswamy came to Congress in December, I told them their biggest problem wouldn’t be finding the waste… their biggest problem was right there in the room… it was Congress. They are addicted to spending money and growing government. pic.twitter.com/0JjEgqGC0H — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) June 6, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email