We Can’t Sell Our Debt

By
M Dowling
-
0
7

I haven’t read the Big Beautiful Bill (BBB) so I am at a disadvantage. However, I do know the US debt is existential and I don’t understand why we can’t go back to pre-pandemic spending and keep the tax cuts.

Elon Musk said the BBB is filled with pork, but I don’t know that for certain.

We now find that we don’t have any buyers for our debt.

The US looks like it is in the death spiral. Can any economic whizzes help me here?

Here is our biggest problem:


