The media told us that Russia lost billions in energy sales to Europe. Well, I know you will be shocked, but they LIED! They have been selling fuel to EU and the world, increasing revenue as much as 50%. Russia received three times as much in fossil fuel revenue as Ukraine received in aid allocated by the West.

Only three days ago, Reuters said Russian oil and gas revenue went down by one-third. Bloomberg reported that Russian oil and gas revenues fell to a two year low as global prices sank.

However, Russia is doing just fine.

Last year, we heard how Ukraine was blowing up all the Russian refineries, but it seems that was an exaggeration.

Direct Russian fossil fuel sales to the EU dropped. However, indirect sales via India, Turkey and third party LNG skyrocketed.

The EU never stopped buying. Sanctions are a joke.

Since the start of Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Russia has made more than three times as much money by exporting hydrocarbons than Ukraine has received in aid allocated by its allies. Russia has made €233 billion in revenue from fossil fuel exports to EU. So the EU pushes war against Russia while indirectly funding Russia’s war.

Moscow has increased overall sales by about 50%.

Global sales were unaffected, and a lot of aid to Ukraine went missing, but it is a money laundering nation.

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email