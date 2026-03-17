We Collected Examples of Bad St. Patrick’s Day Parades

In some quarters, St. Patrick’s Day is being morphed into something unrecognizable. It reminds me of when the Left destroyed the Boy Scouts. The parades are beginning to look a little foreign and sometimes weird, like the Mermaid Day Parade or spring break.

Local police in Boston arrested 17 people at the South Boston St. Patrick’s Day parade for illegal public drinking on Sunday. On X, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Police posted that within 25 minutes, it confiscated over a dozen gallons of various liquids and what appears to be alcoholic drinks.

“Once again, many arrived in South Boston and disrespected my neighbors, our veterans, and military families. That’s something I will no longer accept. Veterans, military families and South Boston residents deserve respect, and the status quo is no longer an option!”

They suggest it’s drunken Irish people.

These people don’t look Irish for the most part.

WATCH: Massive brawl erupts at South Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day parade as thousands pack the streets. pic.twitter.com/HhKiArtDwZ — Mass Daily News (@MassDailyNews) March 15, 2026

Parts of Ireland aren’t Irish. This un-Irish version of St. Patrick’s Day.

Even a St. Patrick’s Day parade in Ireland is no longer Irish pic.twitter.com/JtQjvZ5pO4 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 17, 2026

Well, the diversity footage is beginning to roll in from around the country. Here’s the St Patrick’s Day parade in Drogheda, foreigners watching other foreigners march in the parade, in Ireland. 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Jatm7u7quz — MichaeloKeeffe (@MickOKeeffe) March 17, 2026

Ugh!

St Patrick’s Day Parade Dublin

Men dressed in drag are parading down the street pic.twitter.com/C9YXNkd65O — Irishman (@IrishmanIRL) March 17, 2026

Here’s St. Patrick’s Day in Dallas: