Victor Davis Hanson Has an Interesting Take on the Iran War

He talks about the reasons we are not getting the truth about the war and little about US successes in the war. Only biased networks like CNN get the inside track with Iran.

Hanson particularly noted that the Democrat Party is not the party of Bill Clinton. It’s a socialist party, and they see their road to victory in November by claiming the war is a disaster, and all is lost. Iran is unconquerable.

As he said, there are others in the Democrat Party, like the Squad, who sympathize with the enemy.

He said the base of the Democrat Party is antisemitic. They have convinced the membership that Bibi Netanyahu controls the President despite seven prior presidents saying Iran must never get the nuclear bomb, and that they would take measures to ensure that did not happen.