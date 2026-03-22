We Could Lose It All in November But Then There Is Trump

It is important to start with positive news.

In good news, Australia and the United Arab Emirates on Saturday became the latest countries to add their names to a joint statement now signed by 22 nations calling on Iran to immediately stop attempts to block commercial traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

The statement says the countries are ready “to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait.”

The statement was initially published on Thursday and was signed by the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Japan. Sixteen countries including South Korea have since signed on, according to an update published by the U.K. government on Saturday.

The countries committed to helping the United States are: Australia, Bahrain, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Romania, Slovenia, South Korea, Sweden, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

No sign of their warships yet.

The Warning Signs in Polls

Republican-leaning pollster Scott Rasmussen has warned that persistently low economic confidence, fueled by high gas prices linked to the Iran war, could cost the GOP control of Congress in 2026. He cautioned that unless voters’ personal financial outlook improves soon, Republicans risk losing both the House and Senate. Other analysts point to Democratic turnout surges and shifting race ratings as further signs of Republican vulnerability.

Rasmussen made the comments during the Napolitan News Service’s Morning Briefing.

President Trump knows this and has promised to handle it.

The fuel prices are the biggest concern

Rasmussen said during Wednesday’s Morning Briefing. “Now, any improvement from this baseline begins to give the Republicans a better chance of holding the Senate, but right now they’re starting in a pretty deep hole, and it’s going to take a while to dig out of it.”

“People caught up in the world of politics and campaigns tend to underestimate the impact of the economy on elections,” Rasmussen told the Daily Caller News Foundation in a statement. “But, as James Carville colorfully reminded us decades ago, the economy sets the baseline for all elections. And, the way people feel about their personal finances is the single best measure of that baseline.”

“If gas prices begin heading back down in the not-too-distant future, it is likely that economic confidence will recover enough by Election Day for the GOP to keep the Senate,” the pollster added. “That is still the most likely outcome. It is what I would predict at the moment.”

Less than a quarter, 24 percent, of U.S. registered voters said that their personal finances are improving—a decrease of five percentage points in the past two weeks, according to a Napolitan News Service poll conducted by Rasmussen and released Wednesday. Meanwhile, 39 percent of the survey’s respondents said that their personal finances have gotten worse, an increase of 8 points in the past two weeks.

The administration assures us they have the time to end this war. They say with confidence that the gas prices and positive economic indicators will return. If anyone can do it, Trump and his administration can.

Roll Call

Left-leaning Roll Call notes that nine more House race ratings have moved toward Democrats, adding to earlier changes that already favored them. Republicans now defend 33 competitive seats compared with 29 for Democrats, with several GOP-held districts downgraded from safe to likely Republican.

However, President Trump knows that and promised to end the war soon. Unfortunately, Iranian leadership knows it also and is keeping the Strait of Hormuz closed while firing missiles hither and yon. They plan to make it too expensive to fight. Also, getting funds to continue the fight is controlled by the US Congress, which will resist.

Gloom, Maybe Doom

Dr. Sal is a mariner and goes through the Strait of Hormuz crisis from a seafarer’s point of view. He is not a fan of how it was handles so far.

This is a very gloomy picture. Watch it to the end. He said if we end this war and secure the Strait of Hormuz next week, we need six months to get back to normal. He also explained how it does affect 25% of US oil prices.