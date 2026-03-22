Zohran & FDNY Islamists Put Prayer Rugs Before a Memorial for Firefighters Murdered by Islamists

New Yorkers are enraged after photos surfaced showing that Muslim prayer rugs had been placed at the base of a FDNY memorial honoring the firefighters who were killed in the Muslim terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

It was first reported by Susan Edelman on her Substack, noting that Zohran Kwame Mamdani, an Islamo-communist, attended.

The placement of Muslim prayer rugs in front of the FDNY’s memorial plaque for firefighters killed on 9/11 drew criticism. Zohran and FDNY Islamists attended an iftar at FDNY headquarters to celebrate the end of Ramadan. The celebratory meal at Metrotech Plaza was held in the FDNY auditorium, as in prior years.

For the first time in memory, however, participants placed more than a dozen prayer rugs in the FDNY lobby, next to a large memorial plaque with the names of firefighters killed in the line of duty. It included the 343 who perished in the World Trade Center terror attacks.

On an opposite wall, not shown, another plaque displays the names of 409 FDNY members who have died of cancer and other illnesses linked to the toxic smoke and dust at Ground Zero, after the terror attacks.

NYC Councilmember Joann Ariola, R-Queens, said, “This is a building full of conference rooms and meeting spaces, and they had the entire auditorium for their event. Why, of all places, did they choose a hallway directly in front of a 9/11 memorial?”

She added, “It is a memorial and should be sacrosanct, not a space for people to be congregating regardless of religion or rationale.”

The FDNY spokesperson said there was a space issue, and they intended no disrespect.

Never Disturb Memorials

Especially respect memorials that result from an Islamist attack that killed 752 firefighters.

What happened to the separation of church and state? Does it only apply to non-Muslims? This performance came after Zohran and throngs of Islamists took over Prospect Park to loudly perform. Since Islamists are known to take over everywhere they go, destroying other ways of life, this should be questioned.

Islam is not only a religion with a questionable prophet; it’s a way of life, socially, politically, and economically. It is authoritarian when fully implemented with Sharia, putting it in direct opposition to the US Constitution.

The Takeover

🚨BREAKING: This should make your blood boil ! MUSLIMS in the US are recording themselves taking over Christian Churches and converting into Mosques… while they MOCK Christians. pic.twitter.com/NLK9EghSf3 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) March 13, 2026

ISLAMIFICATION: An Islamic imam described a plan to take over America by first electing Muslim mayors, then controlling school boards, and eventually the presidency through demographic growth. pic.twitter.com/JqWieaVAQ1 — @amuse (@amuse) November 6, 2025

Over 800 strict Islamists ran for political office last year, and most won.