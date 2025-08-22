Wealthy White People Divest from Baton Rouge, Form Their Own City

Black people are angry that white people are divesting themselves from Baton Rouge. As this black host said, black people now can’t complain about doing what they want in their own city. The black population said they wanted to segregate, and now they got what they asked for.

The wealthy white people are forming their own city. They will call it St. George. The Mayor doesn’t plan to let them leave and will continue to rule.

Baton Rouge has enormous crime, corruption, even corruption in the schools, and the wealthy white people don’t want to pay for it.

The black people wanted segregation but don’t want the money to leave. The majority black population ignored the needs of the people paying for it all.

As this host says, it’s not a race issue, it’s cultural. The wealthy white people want better schools and more city services.

The host says they should get rid of BLM, DEI, NAACP, Jesse Jackson, and agree we are a melting pot. I love this host.