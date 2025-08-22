Wealthy White People Divest from Baton Rouge, Form Their Own City

Black people are angry that white people are divesting themselves from Baton Rouge. As this black host said, black people now can’t complain about doing what they want in their own city. The black population said they wanted to segregate, and now they got what they asked for.
The wealthy white people are forming their own city. They will call it St. George. The Mayor doesn’t plan to let them leave and will continue to rule.
Baton Rouge has enormous crime, corruption, even corruption in the schools, and the wealthy white people don’t want to pay for it.
The black people wanted segregation but don’t want the money to leave. The majority black population ignored the needs of the people paying for it all.
As this host says, it’s not a race issue, it’s cultural. The wealthy white people want better schools and more city services.
The host says they should get rid of BLM, DEI, NAACP, Jesse Jackson, and agree we are a melting pot. I love this host.
The reported ‘black position” would be hilarious for it’s stupidity if it wasn’t such a serious matter. It’s another white people owe black for slavery. Forget that a majority of whites are descendants of immigrants who were not in the USA when slavery was established and never lived in ‘slave states.’
The issues leading to the Civil War were multiple, of which slavery was only one. Yet my great-grandfather, a German soldier, came to the USA to fight to free the slaves and after being pensioned out after a serious injury in the 2nd Battle of Bull Run to property in Michigan continued to oppose slavery. I have no ‘white guilt’!