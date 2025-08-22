Deep Concerns About the Smithsonian Review to Root Out Marxism

Every library, a left wing group that jumps into action when they feel the library/museum agenda is changing, is opposed to the White House’s alleged overreach into the Smithsonian Institute. The President wants to take leftist politics out of the museum. The Smithsonian now sees everything through the insane 1619 version of history and out-and-out Marxism. Trump is actually liberating an institution enslaved by the America hating left.

If the Smithsonian wants total independence, they should stop taking money from the government and pay for all their own expenses. Otherwise, they are answerable to the government.

The national group has “deep concerns” about the “comprehensive review” of the Smithsonian. The Institute has been known to be very far left and anti-American for several years now.

The White House review will include the National Museum of American History, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, and the National Portrait Gallery.

President Trump wants their vast collections to be aligned with the March 2025 executive order on “restoring truth and sanity to American history.”

The Smithsonian has been putting on exhibits that are racist, anti-American, woke, and anti-woman.

They claim they’re not part of the executive branch and shouldn’t be governed. That’s all well and good but again, they have to stop taking money from the taxpayers because the executive branch is in charge.

Every Library insists that such actions could set a “dangerous precedent.”

“If the Smithsonian can be pressured to align with political directives, smaller institutions may face increased demands to center censor or alter their programs,” they say.

They have legitimate concerns. However, the executive order is an order to depoliticize it and promote the USA. The administration wants to stop the colonization garbage that’s often on display and bring it back to pro-American. No museum in America funded by taxpayer dollars should be anti American and Marxist, but they are. Every Library wants Congress to step in. They’re calling it “political manipulation” but the fact is they have politicized the museums.

The Smithsonian follows the Howard Zinn communist history:

The Smithsonian is evil, doing Marxist crap such as these lovely charts. And who could forget that Project 1619? They made the curriculum for those lies and pushed it out across the country into all the schools. The racist, Marxist rot is even at the historical houses of our… pic.twitter.com/YXtl5fPEaT — Sunny Lohmann (@sunnylohmann) August 14, 2025

In the 1619 book, The NY Times authors walk back the major historical corrections made to the original piece because they know they’ll get away with it. pic.twitter.com/Lul4vVbUZF — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 21, 2021

The Smithsonian wants men in women’s sports and recognizes fake genders that have zero basis in science.