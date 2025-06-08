We’ve Gone From Fears of WWIII to Civil War

Stories are circulating that leftists will start a Civil War with their armies of illegal foreigners, Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and straight up communists if they don’t get their way on their issues, including open borders and no deportations.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the current situation on X:

In recent days, violent mobs have attacked ICE Officers and Federal Law Enforcement Agents carrying out basic deportation operations in Los Angeles, California.

These operations are essential to halting and reversing the invasion of illegal criminals into the United States.

In the wake of this violence, California’s feckless Democrat leaders have completely abdicated their responsibility to protect their citizens.

That is why President Trump has signed a Presidential Memorandum deploying 2,000 National Guardsmen to address the lawlessness that has been allowed to fester.

The Trump Administration has a zero tolerance policy for criminal behavior and violence, especially when that violence is aimed at law enforcement officers trying to do their jobs.

These criminals will be arrested and swiftly brought to justice.

The Commander-in-Chief will ensure the laws of the United States are executed fully and completely.

New York City Is Out of Control

In New York City, the NYPD is rounding up the anti-ICE protesters with force. They are tackling rioters, and taking them off to jail. The Hamas-Palestine protesters are joining the other radicals, blocking ICE.

National Guard Head for LA

After two days of violent clashes in Los Angeles, many of them people here illegally, President Trump is calling in 2,000 National Guard.

President Trump warned Gov. Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass if they can’t do their jobs, he will step in.

Man Faces Federal Charges for Threatening ICE Agents During Illegal Immigrant Arrestspic.twitter.com/NxUAQxbM3N — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) June 2, 2025

Bass and Newsom have already come out in support of the anti-ICE radicals.

Anyone else sick and tired of Mayors and city leaders obstructing ICE and deportations? PUT THEM IN PRISON AND IT WILL STOP! pic.twitter.com/lkVbfYj21K — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 7, 2025 Who is paying for these protesters to riot THIS time? Karen Bass is blocking law enforcement from stopping this. pic.twitter.com/vI4aFnS8tj — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) June 7, 2025

BREAKING: Rioter’s Fireworks Spark Brush Fire in Compton Clash, Injuring Several as Police Retreat. Troops can’t get there fast enough pic.twitter.com/Atvhpya7p8 — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) June 8, 2025

BREAKING: Chaos in Paramount, CA as ICE agents are being attacked by a mob. Is it time to call in the National Guard? pic.twitter.com/O4zZP4mJcl — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) June 7, 2025

Look at what our law enforcement has to go through.

BREAKING: @FoxNews has obtained intense video showing @CBP agents’ perspective inside their vehicle as it is pelted with rocks while they attempt to leave the anti-ICE protest in Paramount, CA today. You can hear & see the windows & windshield breaking w/ each hit. Federal source… pic.twitter.com/2oo2N4GzU1 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 7, 2025

Dan Bongino is asking for help identifying this person throwing rocks at passing cars.

BREAKING: Anti-ICE disruptors seen throwing rocks at passing vehicles. Is this an act of terrorism? pic.twitter.com/rykQ42P4vi — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) June 7, 2025

The goal is to destroy America and the entire West.

The FBI should hunt down every every single person at the LA riots.

Use their phones to find them

Raid their homes with SWAT

Put them in federal prisons for years without trials Trespassing, property destruction and impeding federal processes is an insurrection,… pic.twitter.com/XgNCYrVyHX — Jere_Memez (@Jere_Memez) June 7, 2025

