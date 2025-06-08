We’ve Gone From Fears of WWIII to Civil War

By
M Dowling
-
0
10

Stories are circulating that leftists will start a Civil War with their armies of illegal foreigners, Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and straight up communists if they don’t get their way on their issues, including open borders and no deportations.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the current situation on X:

In recent days, violent mobs have attacked ICE Officers and Federal Law Enforcement Agents carrying out basic deportation operations in Los Angeles, California.

These operations are essential to halting and reversing the invasion of illegal criminals into the United States.

In the wake of this violence, California’s feckless Democrat leaders have completely abdicated their responsibility to protect their citizens.

That is why President Trump has signed a Presidential Memorandum deploying 2,000 National Guardsmen to address the lawlessness that has been allowed to fester.

The Trump Administration has a zero tolerance policy for criminal behavior and violence, especially when that violence is aimed at law enforcement officers trying to do their jobs.

These criminals will be arrested and swiftly brought to justice.

The Commander-in-Chief will ensure the laws of the United States are executed fully and completely.

New York City Is Out of Control

In New York City, the NYPD is rounding up the anti-ICE protesters with force. They are tackling rioters, and taking them off to jail. The Hamas-Palestine protesters are joining the other radicals, blocking ICE.

National Guard Head for LA

After two days of violent clashes in Los Angeles, many of them people here illegally, President Trump is calling in 2,000 National Guard.

President Trump warned Gov. Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass if they can’t do their jobs, he will step in.

Bass and Newsom have already come out in support of the anti-ICE radicals.

Look at what our law enforcement has to go through.

Dan Bongino is asking for help identifying this person throwing rocks at passing cars.

The goal is to destroy America and the entire West.


