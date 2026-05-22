What Conspiracy Do You Believe Is True

A reporter asked Energy Secretary Chris Wright’s wife, Liz Wright, what conspiracy theory she believed in. She said she doesn’t believe in conspiracy theories, unless politically, “…The teachers’ unions want to keep the students stupid so they can control them and turn them into Democrats.”

The young reporter had never heard that one before. That surprised me.

Having worked in education for 33 years, I have seen that happening in some schools and in Albany. When I went to Albany to write a curriculum, all they could talk about was eradicating American history.

Not just stupid. Traumatized. Radicalized. “Woke” up to Leftism. Activatable. Mentally ill. Dependent. Wards of the state. — James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) May 22, 2026

Here are some for you. Can you add to the list? Let us know.