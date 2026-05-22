What Conspiracy Do You Believe Is True

A reporter asked Energy Secretary Chris Wright’s wife, Liz Wright, what conspiracy theory she believed in. She said she doesn’t believe in conspiracy theories, unless politically, “…The teachers’ unions want to keep the students stupid so they can control them and turn them into Democrats.”
The young reporter had never heard that one before. That surprised me.
Having worked in education for 33 years, I have seen that happening in some schools and in Albany. When I went to Albany to write a curriculum, all they could talk about was eradicating American history.
Not just stupid. Traumatized. Radicalized. “Woke” up to Leftism. Activatable. Mentally ill. Dependent. Wards of the state.
— James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) May 22, 2026
Here are some for you. Can you add to the list? Let us know.
- Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment
- MKUltra: the CIA Mind-Control Project
- Operation Snow White: The Church of Scientology Versus The U.S. Government. The Church of Scientology infiltrated the government
- CIA Assassinations: they had hit squads
- Operation Mockingbird: The CIA Propaganda Machine
- Operation Paperclip: Nazi Scientists Find Employment in America
- Operation Northwoods: How to Wage War on Cuba
- Bohemian Grove: The Rich, the Powerful, and the Giant Stone Owl: At one time, they discussed the atomic bomb. Now, they conduct a weird ceremony in front of an owl statue and act like drunken frat boys.
- Russiagate and the fake dossier funded by Hillary Clinton’s campaign to overturn the elected government.