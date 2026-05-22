Communists, and Socialists Take the Democrat Party by Storm

Communists and socialists almost totally control the Democratic Party. They keep putting communists and socialists up for office. The candidates are not always honest about what they are when it comes to labels, so look at what they represent.

Look at Zohran Mamdani, who is in the process of turning capitalist New York City into a Ugandan hellhole, or the Nazi-tattoo-wearing Senate candidate in Maine who says he is a communist and spouts communist ideas. Then, there was the brother of a Somali pirate who lost the election in Minneapolis.

Take a good look at Abdul El-Sayed, a candidate for the U.S. Senate. He supports Medicare for All, high taxation, opposing some or all U.S. military aid to Israel, abolishing ICE, and providing reparations for black people and American Indians who were not abused and whose ancestors’ abusers are dead.

He campaigned with a radical, violent, Islamic, anti-Israel, pro-Hamas Twitch streamer, Hasan Piker, suggesting that political leaders do a better job of understanding the motivations behind terrorists’ actions.

The Democrat party is slowly being taken over by socialists and Islamists. https://t.co/82BDJAHe2G — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) May 22, 2026

Report

Michigan Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed appeared to have deleted a tweet calling for reparations for Indigenous people on Thanksgiving, according to a report by the Washington Free Beacon.

“Just a reminder this #Thanksgiving. This country was built on the systematic annihilation of Indigenous Peoples, whose ancestors suffer some of the highest rates of homelessness, joblessness, and mortality today,” El-Sayed wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Thanksgiving in 2019. “We owe so much more than ‘thanks.’ Time for Reparations.”

In a follow-up tweet, El-Sayed clarified that he meant “descendants” rather than “ancestors.”

Though El-Sayed has not frequently discussed reparations, video footage from the Michigan-based outlet The Gander featured him discussing the importance of reparations for black and Indigenous people.

“I believe we owe it to engage in reparations…There are so many ways in which we need to have a conversation about reparations. We need to invest in reparations. We need reparations in this country,” El-Sayed said in a video posted on May 12.

Democrats know they have moved too far left.