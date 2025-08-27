What the MSM Won’t Tell You: African Men Riot in Switzerland

By
M Dowling
-
0
4

Switzerland has been reeling under two days of riots thanks to their diverse youth.

Marvin M, a 17-year-old Swiss resident of Lausanne, was fleeing police on a stolen scooter, hit a garage wall and died at around 3.45am Sunday, despite resuscitation attempts by emergency services.

The public prosecutor of the canton of Vaud has launched a criminal investigation into the circumstances of the accident.

It was the third death in less than three months in Lausanne during a police intervention. There have been seven such deaths in the city and the wider Vaud region since 2016. Five involved men of African origin.

On Sunday night, ‘around 100 young people, wearing balaclavas’ gathered in the Prélaz neighborhood from 9.30pm, throwing fireworks at police, burning trash cans and damaging a bus belonging to the Lausanne transport company.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments