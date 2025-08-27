Minneapolis Catholic School Killer Identified

The killer of two children who wounded 17 people has been identified.

The killer is Robin Westman. He had the words ‘Kill Donald Trump’ and ‘RIP Donald Trump’ painted on his magazine.

He hated Christians. Westman is allegedly identified as a transgender.

His mother worked in a Catholic school.