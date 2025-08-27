Minneapolis Catholic School Killer Identified

By
M Dowling
-
4
223

The killer of two children who wounded 17 people has been identified.

The killer is Robin Westman. He had the words ‘Kill Donald Trump’ and ‘RIP Donald Trump’ painted on his magazine.

He hated Christians. Westman is allegedly identified as a transgender.

His mother worked in a Catholics hool.

Frank S
Frank S
11 minutes ago

DNC had a radical left, 3-day rant fest in Minneapolis where their chair said, Dems need to stop bringing “a pencil to a knife fight”. Sounds pretty triggering to me. Mission accomplished or sick coincidence?

0
Reply
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
25 minutes ago

You are fast at reporting.

There has to be psychiatric and other drugs involved with such an ill person. He seems to be in his 20s, so may have lived alone, easier to conceal his insanity.

Psychiatric drugs and transsexualism go together. How does someone get this brainwashed?

TGP has not covered this. TGP is doing badly.

1
Reply
Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
18 seconds ago
Reply to  The Prisoner

Also with the Main Stream Media repeating day after day that, Trump is a fascist, Trump is a racist, Trump is evil, Trump does not follow the law, Trump is worse than Hitler Trump must be stopped that sends a clear message to the crazies out there that they should go shoot him. The Main Stream Media , without ever… Read more »

0
Reply
Peter B. Prange,
Peter B. Prange,
28 minutes ago

Messing with gender kills more people. Tim Walz hate position kills more people. Do you think their might be some connection?

1
Reply
