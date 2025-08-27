Minneapolis Catholic School Killer Identified

The killer of two children who wounded 17 people has been identified.
The killer is Robin Westman. He had the words ‘Kill Donald Trump’ and ‘RIP Donald Trump’ painted on his magazine.
He hated Christians. Westman is allegedly identified as a transgender.
BREAKING: The Minneapolis shooting suspect has been identified as Robin Westman.
The alleged shooter released multiple videos on social media, which showed that he clearly hated Christians. They have since been taken down.
"Where is your God?" read one mag.
BREAKING: I have saved screenshots and recordings of the video manifesto of the Minnesota Catholic School Shooter Robin Westman that he uploaded to YouTube. Warning, it is disturbing and graphic. In the video, he whispers and hums to himself “I wanna kill kill myself” and stabs… pic.twitter.com/wWcd5nlbA6
BREAKING: MN Catholic school gunman is trans, named Robin Westman, said to "kiII Trump" on magazine pic.twitter.com/n6jsZARM1P
The manifesto of transsexual school shooter Robin Westman.
His mother worked in a Catholics hool.
Court records confirm that Robert Westman at the time of name change identified as a woman and changed his name to Robin to reflect his new identity as a woman. pic.twitter.com/6XMS9gMoJP
