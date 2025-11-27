For three years in U.S. history, Americans celebrated what many calle Franksgiving. It was the brainchild of FDR.

President Franklin D Roosevelt in 1939 moved Thanksgiving up a week. He claimed it was because the big retailers wanted it so shoppers would have another week to shop for Christmas.

However smaller retailers, colleges, football officials, the press, and even some Turkey Cellars objected.

In1863, Abraham Lincoln started the tradition of observing the holiday on the last Thursday in November.

When FDR made the decision to change the holiday instead of having a fixed date, there were mixed reactions, primarily along party lines with Republicans being traditionalists snd the party of Lincoln.

So that year, people had two thanksgivings 23 States and the District of Columbia celebrated the new date, while 22 states stuck with tradition. Three states Colorado, Mississippi, and Texas celebrated both for another two years the changing dates of the holiday stuck.

In June 1941 Roosevelt announced without fanfare that Thanksgiving would be held on the 4th Thursday of November where it has remained ever since.

Presidents can change the dates of holidays.