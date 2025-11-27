Biden’s Generals Allowed Taliban to Screen Afghans Fleeing

Remember when Biden ordered the rushed retreat without vetting? He ordered the military planes to take in the unvetted Afghans. The people getting into the airport were screened by his “business partners”, as General Mackenzie called them, the Taliban.

The Taliban were allowed to remain in the perimeter of the airfield as Afghans tried to get into the airport to flee. No one could get in unless the Taliban okayed them.

On August 26, 2021, General MacKenzie said during a presser (below) that he is using the Taliban as a tool to protect us as much as possible. He had to let people “own the airfield.” That was when our 12 soldiers were murdered along with hundreds of Afghans.

He never moved out the perimeter and allowed the terrorist Taliban to remain right outside the airport.

The Taliban had control of who got onto the planes flying people out. MacKenzie shared intel with them. They said they’d screen them on the plane. What a joke.

They never even saved one person outside of Kabul. They left Americans in Afghanistan and banned private flights rescuing Americans left behind.

Known Terrorists Were on the Plane

A source within the Federal Government had come forward to reveal suspected and known terrorists are roaming freely in the United States following the Biden administration’s exit strategy in Afghanistan, and subsequent initiatives launched by the Department of Homeland Security [DHS] to shelter fleeing refugees, known as Operation Allies Welcome.

They are PAROLED in the United States and have work visas. Some might be fine, but they could be undermining our government in subtle ways.

Last Year’s Afghan Terrorist

Last year, we had an act of attempted terrorism by an Afghani who worked for the CIA and Democrats tried to claim he was radicalized in the US, not Afghanistan.

In October 2024, an Afghan man was arrested on charges of planning a terrorist attack on Election Day. Oddly, he worked as a security guard for the CIA in Afghanistan. That is bad optics for our intel agencies. This information was given to NBC News by two anonymous sources who “have knowledge of the matter.”

Nasir Tawhedi, 27, was arrested in Oklahoma for the alleged plot. He was allegedly going to use a rifle on behalf of ISIS. NBC News called the weapon an “assault rifle,” but there really is no such thing. It’s a rifle.

Also, oddly, a senior administration official was told by counterterrorism officials that Tawhedi became radicalized in the US in the three years he’s been here. That’s interesting. In other words, they didn’t let a terrorist into the country.