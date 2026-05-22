Remember when we were America. It seemed to change around the time the Clintons took over. It came back for a while after 9/11. George W.’s wars killed the spirit. Then, our first communist president was elected, and our first mentally diminished president followed after a brief respite from the Red-Green hammering. All the while, Marxists were destroying our media, schools, and entertainment. Mostly, we forgot God.

We allowed massive numbers of people into the country who hate us and our way of life and who don’t want to assimilate. We’re not teaching them about our history and who we are. People came from communist and theocratic totalitarian nations and brought those ideas with them.

Bad ideas never die.

Now we have this:

Coca-Cola commercial from 1976 The past is a foreign country pic.twitter.com/TnVHQiF6Ah — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 21, 2026

Now, we have the following, and it’s everywhere:

Then there is this:

JUST IN: The wife of the elderly “Trump House” owner who was attacked in California says her husband is not expected to survive. Maria Sheron says there is “no hope” for her husband, Kerry, who was brutally beaten outside his home. Sheron, a 69-year-old Army veteran, is known… pic.twitter.com/TreeZEXVOX — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 21, 2026

We have this:

This is family court by the way. Child support hearing. Is this fixable? pic.twitter.com/fhw9ZMoeRx — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 22, 2026

And this Michigan state rep. mocking a woman whose husband was murdered on TV, Big Macs, and people who have nice lawns.

Michigan State Rep Mai Xiong (D) who was born in Thailand, calls USA “garbage”, mocks Erika Kirk and the English language, and ridicules Americans pic.twitter.com/LQJpyJuW4g — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 19, 2026

This:

The left have completely lost their freaking minds. This whole new wave of burning Teslas in the streets and people going around vandalizing them is beyond all insanity. It’s just astounding that in 2025 this is even happening. Weren’t the leftists the ones who claimed to care… pic.twitter.com/g5SrTwAM2D — Mor Edge Insight (@MorEdge_Insight) March 18, 2025

And this: