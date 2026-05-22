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When We Were America

By
M Dowling
-
0
312

Remember when we were America. It seemed to change around the time the Clintons took over. It came back for a while after 9/11. George W.’s wars killed the spirit. Then, our first communist president was elected, and our first mentally diminished president followed after a brief respite from the Red-Green hammering. All the while, Marxists were destroying our media, schools, and entertainment. Mostly, we forgot God.

We allowed massive numbers of people into the country who hate us and our way of life and who don’t want to assimilate. We’re not teaching them about our history and who we are. People came from communist and theocratic totalitarian nations and brought those ideas with them.

Bad ideas never die.

Now we have this:

Now, we have the following, and it’s everywhere:

Then there is this:

We have this:

And this Michigan state rep. mocking a woman whose husband was murdered on TV, Big Macs, and people who have nice lawns.

This:

And this:

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