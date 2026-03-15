Where Are the Centrist Democrats?

Remember when Democrats wanted to be the party of caring? What happened to that? Most centrist Democrats were purged by Barack Obama, and since then, Bernie Sanders and his allies have been traveling the country endorsing progressives. Once progressives are in office, they hire more.

The slightly more moderate Democrats are too frightened to take on the far left. The Chuck Schumer types are doing their bidding. Republicans have a similar problem. Our leaders are letting us down.

This centrist Democrat wants to know why they are not taking the issue of 30,000 murdered Iranians seriously. They aren’t. They’re inviting terrorists in and giving them sanctuary.

“One of the reasons that centrist Democrats—the very few of us who are left—are so frustrated is because the Democrats don’t seem to be taking this issue seriously,” says

@JulianEpstein

“They seem to be coddling a far left activist base that has become strangely tolerant of abuses that are going on in the Islamic world… You didn’t hear anyone at the Grammys talking about the 30,000 Iranians that were murdered.”