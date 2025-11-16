Where Did the Whites Go?

The London population by race chart below is from Wikipedia. If accurate, it suggests that white Europeans, apparently looked down upon, are being systematically replaced. You aren’t allowed to say whites are being replaced or you will be called Hitler.

What difference do these categories make when we are talking skin color?

As long as white people are obliterated, globalists are happy. In ten years, the white population percentage in London went from 86% to 36%.

We are obviously not allowed to talk about whites being wiped out for fear we will sound like Hitler.

London was planned out by globalists. Race matters to them. They are obsessed with it.

The white replacement is real. Suicidal empathy. Full stop. https://t.co/tdgRptsjuT — Janie Johnson – America is Exceptional (@jjauthor) November 16, 2025

Now, take a look at New York City. In 1970, the white population was 60.72%. It went to 56.01% in 1980 after the 1965 Immigration Law. Today, it is 30.9%.

New York City changed with the Ted Kennedy-led change in immigration.

Race doesn’t matter but the people we take in should want to improve the country, be self-sufficient, and share our values and love of freedom. That isn’t what is happening. We are taking in some of the most undesirable immigrants in the world. Tren de Aragua, MS-13, warlords, radical Islamists, communists, and deadbeats, why?