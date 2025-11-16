MTG Is a Victim! As She Pounds President Trump on CNN

Marjorie Taylor Greene is not being totally honest with the people, and to make it worse, she’s playing the victim card while pandering on bended knee to the CNN left.

I don’t know why, but people keep betraying Donald Trump. He put his life on the line for America, and isn’t seeing the rewards for it.

The Poll

Scott Jennings revealed that President Trump never told Marjorie Taylor Greene that she shouldn’t run for the Senate. She’s not being honest. He discreetly and privately sent her a poll that showed she was down 20 points to Sen. Jon Ossoff.

Greene needs to tell the whole truth.

BREAKING: SCOTT JENNINGS on President Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene “[Trump] didn’t tell her not to run [for Senate]. What she didn’t say was that he sent her a poll privately, discreetly, and it had information in it. And it showed her down 20 points to Sen. Jon Ossoff.”… pic.twitter.com/t8dTssaQoe — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 16, 2025

A Real Clear Politics poll came up with similar results. A state that would elect a Jon Ossoff won’t elect MTG. That is just common sense. Ossoff is way on the left, and MTG is seen as seen as a right-wing nut by people outside her district.

We need to win these elections.

The Fall

In recent weeks, MTG has focused on the Epstein Files Hoax and Israel, both very divisive and damaging to the administration. The media has made hay with it.

She is portraying herself as the America First leader, saying Trump is not. After Trump and MTG exchanged insults online, MTG went on CNN to play the innocent victim. Imagine claiming he is putting her life in danger?

Hilarious @mtgreenee ran to CNN this morning to cry about President Trump adopting my nickname for her. MARJORIE TRAITOR GREENE. MTG has called for Democrats and RINO traitors to be hung and she even called @SpeakerJohnson a traitor. Now she’s crying saying Trump… https://t.co/aHhS6nWBg6 pic.twitter.com/kPIuX7ck2z — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 16, 2025



That is not America First. Trump is the President and he is all we have standing between us and a socialist/communist future.

She is pandering to the left. She also claimed she was only trying to help the women asking for the Epstein Files. Then she made a liar out of him.