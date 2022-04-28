While Biden Spoke, GOP Nuked Open Borders Mayorkas

Alejandro Mayorkas has undermined the safety of EVERY American through his purposeful inaction on the border. He’s ERASING our southern border, and with it, he’s ERASING our sovereignty. It’s time to IMPEACH MAYORKAS!! ~ Tweet by Rep. Ronny Jackson

Democrats scheduled a typical meaningless Biden speech today in which he said he’s going to send $33 billion to Ukraine over the next five months and sell seized Russian wealth to give it to the Ukrainians. The speech was scheduled to take the spotlight off the Secretary Mayorkas hearing today. DHS Secretary Mayorkas was grilled by conservatives over open borders.

Drugs are pouring through our borders, killing Americans. Criminals and some terrorists are coming through our borders. It’s causing some of the spikes in crime in the cities.

Rep. Matt Gaetz got Mayorkas to admit illegal aliens will commit crimes against Americans:

🔥 @RepMattGaetz 🔥 Secretary Mayorkas ADMITS that illegal immigrants that he released will commit crimes against Americans. pic.twitter.com/96wPcUQ4pH — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) April 28, 2022

Rep. Gaetz cornered him:

.@RepMattGaetz Grilling Mayorkas On Border Crisis & The Need For Deportations “I think it’s telling that you’ve got plans for pronouns & you’ve got plans for misinformation, but when it comes to the plan to remove the people that have had due process you don’t have one at all.” pic.twitter.com/JvvWK0LRCC — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) April 28, 2022

Mayorkas Is Not a Bit Ashamed

Rep. Buck asked him if he was ashamed for what he has done to this country. His response was that he was so offended on every level and had so much to say – which he didn’t say. Rep. Buck asked him what he has to say to the mother whose child dies of a fentanyl overdose. Mayorkas wouldn’t answer.

🔥🔥🔥 Buck: Sec. Mayorkas are you ashamed for what you have done to this country? Sec. Mayorkas refuses to answer the question. pic.twitter.com/gsWSlMKjpr — Rep. Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) April 28, 2022

Yep, Morale Is Low

WATCH: DHS Secretary Mayorkas admits “the morale in the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, in the Border Patrol, is low. There is no question.” pic.twitter.com/G7AJbKUs82 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 28, 2022

On an invented alternative to detention (ATD), Mayorkas sends illegals all over the country:

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas admits Biden is releasing large numbers of illegal immigrants into the United States pic.twitter.com/TRVcaZF1WJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 28, 2022

He won’t say whether the Disinformation Governance Board will address lies about Hunter’s laptop:

Biden DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas refuses to answer @Jim_Jordan‘s question about whether the new ‘disinformation’ board will address false claims which once branded Hunter Biden laptop reports ‘Russian disinformation.’ https://t.co/6P5Oitq6Tx pic.twitter.com/yaJzWmwJ8z — Newsmax (@newsmax) April 28, 2022

Ablaze:

Based Burgess Owens FLAMES disgraced DHS Sec. Mayorkas for destroying our southern border: “You did not inherit this. You caused this.” pic.twitter.com/wpWiMDKq5N — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 28, 2022

Rep. Higgins Promises to Impeach Mayorkas If the GOP Gets Into Power:

.@RepClayHiggins FLAMES disgraced DHS Secretary Mayorkas over disastrous open border crisis: 🔥 “America needs you to own this sir..My God man, own the moment…if we have the majority you will face impeachment..ask you as a man, own this thing.” pic.twitter.com/1Txzj1sb1N — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 27, 2022

It’s All Fine:

Rep. Jim Jordan: “Americans want legal immigration. President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas want illegal immigration. They want illegal migrants to come, stay, and never go home. Now, the secretary won’t say that. In fact, he says everything’s just fine.” https://t.co/dB0ZxMGZxy pic.twitter.com/0S4Z1UKbTJ — The Hill (@thehill) April 28, 2022

