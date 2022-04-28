Musk Responds to News of the Disinformation Governance Board

Elon Musk flattened the WOKES in under two weeks as they cry and scream about the possibility of free speech on Twitter. Muskophobia is so bad that the Biden administration had to rush out with a Ministry of Truth (Biden’s Disinformation Governance Board) so the comrades could try to counteract any truth that seeps out.

Mr. Musk responded to Steve Crowder comparing the new Disinformation Board to Nazis. Musk said it’s – “discomforting.”

Musk tweeted on Wednesday, “For Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral, which effectively means upsetting the far right and the far left equally.”

Except there are more crazies on the Left — pretty sure about that.

Free speech means free speech:

Since Mr. Musk said this interview is accurate, it’s worth listening to – it answers some questions. It’s the beginning of the end of censorship – the proverbial the Berlin Wall blocking free speech:

Mr. Musk wants to make Twitter fun again.

Here he expresses the view that the Left charging further Left — too far Left — is pushing him to the right – and he’s not alone.


