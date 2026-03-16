White House Denies Any CIA Investigation of Tucker Carlson

The White House told Axios’s Marc A. Caputo, that there is no CIA investigation of Tucker Carlson. In Tucker’s meeting with President Trump, the two politely disagreed. President Trump held to his position that Iran was a threat and didn’t mislead him. One source said Trump “wasn’t participating in an op.”

After Tucker posted a video claiming his sources told him there is a CIA investigation of him for acting as a foreign agent, people thought President Trump used Tucker to carry false information to the Iranian leaders. There was no basis for the online rumor.

Caputo said the DOJ/FBI is receiving many citizen requests to investigate him under FARA. There has been a lot of chatter against Tucker online. That could be where Tucker’s sources got the idea.

In case you missed it, Tucker said on Friday that the CIA is investigating him for FARA violations. He added that he is being framed.