Most of Cuba Is In the Dark, the Electrical Grid Collapsed

Cuba’s electrical grid collapsed, and most of the island, including Havana, is in the dark.

The country’s Ministry of Energy and Mines said on Monday that there had been a “complete disconnection” of the electrical system and that an investigation was underway into the cause. The outage affected much of the island, including the capital, Havana. The blackout comes as Cuba faces a deepening energy and economic crisis in the country of about 11 million people.

Cuban authorities say the situation has been worsened by what they describe as a United States energy blockade. In January, warned of tariffs on any country that sells or supplies oil to Cuba. Although Cuba produces around 40% of the petroleum it uses and generates some of its own electricity, officials say it is not enough to meet national demand as the island’s aging power grid continues to deteriorate.

Díaz-Canel has confirmed that his government is now holding talks with Washington as the crisis deepens.

Cuba used to get most of their fuel from Venezuela.

President Trump wants the Castro family to free the people.

🚨 NOW: A TOTAL BLACKOUT just SLAMMED Cuba, the entire island has no virtually electricity as the country faces a US oil and energy blockade Cuba is about to FALL, Sec. Marco Rubio is watching! pic.twitter.com/XqcmDEtOVz — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 16, 2026

President Trump said he would take the island. “No thanks. We have enough welfare recipients. President Trump told Cuba he wants the President to step down.