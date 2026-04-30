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Home Shorts Whoopi Says President Trump Building the Ballroom Means He’ll Never Leave

Whoopi Says President Trump Building the Ballroom Means He’ll Never Leave

By
M Dowling
-
2
12

The View dumbbells say that building a ballroom for the White House means President Trump will never leave. They think he is building it for himself. What can you say? Scarier yet is the loud, enthusiastic applause that Whoopi receives when making the idiotic statement. Then Joy Behar jumps in to agree as if it makes sense.

Imagine, if you can, what goes on in their brains.

They will literally say anything, and their audience loves it. God help us.

Trump’s new dining room is lovely.

The ballroom is so much safer than hotels where lunatic Democrats can pick you off with a serious long gun.

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