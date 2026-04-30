Clickbait Video: Bongino Is Scared They’ll Come for Him

Dan Bongino says he’s scared the FBI will come for him. There is truth to that, but maybe not for him. Democrats will come for the top Trump officials and the president. At least Democrats say they will. So, why did Dan flee and not do something about it? This is a foofoo dust video.

We have a death threat case over an Instagram post that likely won’t survive to conviction. We have a case against the Southern Poverty Law Center. Although the SPLC case has merit, the clever Bolshies will probably get out of it. What we don’t have is a case involving an attempt to take down the president of the United States. There are lots of smoke signals, but nothing more.

Almost all of the same people who were corrupt are still corrupt and still in the FBI. They set up the president with a fake dossier and spent over $30 million pretending they were investigating when they were actually establishing a moat around their lies.

We are supposed to be satisfied with Bongino telling us that some FBI agents are bad cops. However, all went along with it. Why didn’t Kash and Dan do what they said they would do and investigate the investigators and their investigations? Some truly bad investigations are still ongoing.

I am just tired of people talking and doing nothing. We elevated talkers to a position where they could act, and they haven’t yet. Time is running out. Democrats tried to overturn the government. There is a five-alarm blaze. They are going to do it again after they put some in prison or just bankrupt them. Lunatics tried to kill the president three times, and they were egged on by Democrats. Where is the sense of urgency?