Why Is a Banana a Berry?

How did the banana become a berry? You might not have known it’s a berry.

It meets all the prerequisites. Some fruits are berries. They need three qualities to be berries. First, they have a trio of distinct fleshy layers (the outer and middle endocarp). Second, they must have an innermost endocarp that contains seeds. Third, berries come from flowers with a single ovary.

You might be surprised at other berries. Avocados, eggplants, grapes, guava, kiwis, papayas, peppers, pomegrantes and tomatoes are berries.

What isn’t a berry? Well, apricots, cherries, dates, nectarines, peaches, and plums are drupes. They are simple fruits that have a hard endocarp with one seed or pit.

Apples, pears, and quince are pomes. They have small seeds and a tough skin.

Blackberries, raspberries, and strawberries are not berries and they aren’t fruit. They are aggregate fruits since they grow from multiple ovaries of the same flower.

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email