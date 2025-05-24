Terrorist-Friendly US Institute for Peace Is Back In Business

We wait breathlessly for Supreme Court rulings to see if President Trump will be allowed to rule. But then the courts ignore them anyway or find another way to approach the same issue over and over. On the other hand, if Trump ignores these minor judges, Democrats claim he’s violating court orders and could be charged.

It’s an insane Democrat merry-go-round.

On Friday US District Judge Beryl Howell found a slippery way around the Supreme Court’s ruling on Trump’s authority to fire labor board members.

She ruled that Trump’s ousting of US Institute for Peace officials (USIP) was unlawful.

The US Supreme Court on Thursday allowed President Trump to fire labor board members in a 6-3 decision.

The high court said there would be more harm to President Trump in denying his right to remove the Biden-appointed officials.

Obama Judge Howell said the Supreme Court’s ruling on NLRB and MSPB firings are not relevant to this case because USIP “does not exercise executive power and thus is not part of the Executive branch.”

“[T]he President does not have absolute constitutional removal authority over USIP Board members but must comply with the statute in exercising his removal power,” Howell wrote in her 7-page ruling.

The USIP had no oversight and basically runs around not creating peace. If they did anything to create peace, it’s not apparent. It’s another slush fund for the wokes.

“We actually went into the [United States Institute of Peace] and found they had loaded guns inside their headquarters… Additionally, we found they were spending money on things like private jets, and they even had a $130K contract with a former member of the Taliban.” pic.twitter.com/zsnCqLwTha — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2025

Each year, the United States Institute of Peace (USIP) receives $55M in congressional (taxpayer) funds. – Prior management would sweep excess funds into its private Endowment (zero congressional oversight).

-In the past 10 years, USIP has transferred ~$13M to its private… — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) March 31, 2025

They helped fund the Taliban and post anarchist toolkits. That isn’t very peaceful.

So, according to this must-read thread below:

The Peace Institute, a sinister US government agency that was just raided by DOGE and the FBI, was in cahoots with radical activists who have instigated recent campus uprisings. Anarchist protest toolkits “created and used” by… https://t.co/WuFffe4maH pic.twitter.com/HA0YMwXosi — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) March 18, 2025

