Terrorist-Friendly US Institute for Peace Is Back In Business

We wait breathlessly for Supreme Court rulings to see if President Trump will be allowed to rule. But then the courts ignore them anyway or find another way to approach the same issue over and over. On the other hand, if Trump ignores these minor judges, Democrats claim he’s violating court orders and could be charged.

It’s an insane Democrat merry-go-round.

On Friday US District Judge Beryl Howell found a slippery way around the Supreme Court’s ruling on Trump’s authority to fire labor board members.

She ruled that Trump’s ousting of US Institute for Peace officials (USIP) was unlawful.

The US Supreme Court on Thursday allowed President Trump to fire labor board members in a 6-3 decision.

The high court said there would be more harm to President Trump in denying his right to remove the Biden-appointed officials.

Obama Judge Howell said the Supreme Court’s ruling on NLRB and MSPB firings are not relevant to this case because USIP “does not exercise executive power and thus is not part of the Executive branch.”

“[T]he President does not have absolute constitutional removal authority over USIP Board members but must comply with the statute in exercising his removal power,” Howell wrote in her 7-page ruling.

The USIP had no oversight and basically runs around not creating peace. If they did anything to create peace, it’s not apparent. It’s another slush fund for the wokes.

They helped fund the Taliban and post anarchist toolkits. That isn’t very peaceful.


