Why the USA Changed So Dramatically

Nearly 400,000 “anchor babies” were born in the United States in 2024, according to a report from the Center for Immigration Studies. This estimate includes 300,000 children born to parents residing in the U.S. illegally and 72,000 born to foreign tourists, visa workers, and students.

Foreign tourists often come for birth tourism to get their anchor baby.

Anchor babies—children born on U.S. soil to non-citizen parents—are automatically granted U.S. citizenship. Under current laws, once these children reach adulthood, they may sponsor their parents and other foreign relatives for green cards.

The Federalist used some broad calculations to show as many as one quarter of students in public schools could be anchor babies. It’s costing a great deal of money.

This has been going on for decades and it has changed our demographics, politics, and culture.

